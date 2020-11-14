Menu
Ronny McGowan
1988 - 2020
BORN
September 14, 1988
DIED
October 6, 2020
Ronny McGowan's passing at the age of 32 on Tuesday, October 06, 2020 has been publicly announced by Fuqua-Bankston Funeral Home in Ozark, AL .

Published by Fuqua-Bankston Funeral Home on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
11
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Fuqua Bankston Funeral Home
508 Faust Avenue, Ozark, Alabama 36360
Oct
12
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Fuqua Bankston Funeral Home Chapel
508 Faust Avenue, Ozark, Alabama 36360
Funeral services provided by:
Fuqua-Bankston Funeral Home
