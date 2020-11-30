Menu
Rosa Angnardo
1933 - 2020
BORN
November 22, 1933
DIED
November 22, 2020
ABOUT
Catholic
St. James Catholic Church
Rosa Angnardo's passing at the age of 87 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Staton-Borowski Funeral Home in Warren, OH .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Funeral service
9:20a.m.
Staton Borowski Funeral Home
962 North Rd. NE, Warren, Ohio 44483
Nov
27
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Mary's Catholic Church
232 Seneca Street, NE, Warren, Ohio 44481
Funeral services provided by:
Staton-Borowski Funeral Home
