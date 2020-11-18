Menu
Rosa Clark
1925 - 2020
BORN
December 20, 1925
DIED
November 10, 2020
Rosa Clark's passing at the age of 94 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 has been publicly announced by King-Tears Mortuary, Inc. in Austin, TX .

Published by King-Tears Mortuary, Inc. on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
23
Celebration of Life
11:30a.m.
Sunset Lawn Chapel of the Chimes
4701 Marysville Blvd,, Sacramento, California 95838
Funeral services provided by:
King-Tears Mortuary, Inc.
