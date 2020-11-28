Menu
Rosa Garcia
1929 - 2020
BORN
August 26, 1929
DIED
November 23, 2020
Rosa Garcia's passing at the age of 91 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by North Sacramento Funeral Home in Sacramento, CA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the North Sacramento Funeral Home website.

Published by North Sacramento Funeral Home on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
1
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
North Sacramento Funeral Home
725 El Camino Avenue, Sacramento, California 95815
Dec
2
Graveside service
10:30a.m.
Sacramento Valley National Cemetery
5810 Midway Road, Dixon, California 95620
Funeral services provided by:
North Sacramento Funeral Home
