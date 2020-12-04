Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Rosa Glasgow
1925 - 2020
BORN
September 17, 1925
DIED
November 20, 2020
Rosa Glasgow's passing at the age of 95 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Cremation Society of Charlotte,Inc. in Charlotte, NC .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Rosa in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Cremation Society of Charlotte,Inc. website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Cremation Society of Charlotte,Inc. on Dec. 4, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Cremation Society of Charlotte,Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.