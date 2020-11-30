Menu
Rosa Horne
1934 - 2020
BORN
June 4, 1934
DIED
November 27, 2020
ABOUT
Lafayette Memorial Park
Rosa Horne's passing at the age of 86 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Rogers and Breece Funeral Home in Fayetteville, NC .

Published by Rogers and Breece Funeral Home on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Lafayette Memorial Park
2301 Ramsey St., Fayetteville, North Carolina 28301
Runt, so sorry to read of Rosa death. You are in my thoughts and prayers. I will see you Wednesday at the graveside.
Julia Godwin
Friend
November 30, 2020