Rosa Luciano
1936 - 2020
BORN
April 16, 1936
DIED
August 18, 2020
ABOUT
Catholic
Of Wilkins Twp., a native of Lettopalena in Italy, recently a resident of Point Pleasant in North Versailles, age 84, died peacefully on Tuesday, August 18, 2020.

Beloved wife of Michele "Mike' Luciano for 60 years.

Loving mother of Carlo (Tina Delaney) Luciano of Washington Twp. and Jill (Ben) Pierce of MD.

Treasured grandmother of Michael A. Luciano, Nicolas A. Luciano, Carli M. Luciano, Benjamin J. Pierce and Laci M. Pierce.

Dear sister of Dina (Jack) DiVincenzo, Sam (Toni) Palmieri, Toni (late George) Uderman and Joe (Cherie) Palmieri.

Rosa is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Rosa was a former employee with the cafeteria at the Westinghouse Research in Churchill and was a member of the Catholic Daughters of America with St. Colman Parish. Rosa loved to cook and excelled at her Italian specialties. She also enjoyed crocheting, knitting and sewing.

Friends are welcome on Friday from 2-4 & 6-8pm at Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Turtle Creek / Monroeville Chapel, 1111 Monroeville Ave., Turtle Creek, 412-823-9350.


Mass of Christian Burial will be in St. Colman Church on Saturday at 10 a.m.

Rosa will be laid to rest in Penn Lincoln Memorial Park.

Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 2835 East Carson St., Suite 200, Pgh. 15203 or act.alz.org

Published by Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Aug
21
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home
1111 Monroeville Ave, Turtle Creek, PA 15145
Aug
21
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home
1111 Monroeville Ave, Turtle Creek, PA 15145
Aug
22
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Colman Church
Funeral services provided by:
Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home
