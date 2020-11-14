Menu
Rosa McAbee
1939 - 2020
BORN
March 2, 1939
DIED
November 11, 2020
Rosa McAbee's passing at the age of 81 on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 has been publicly announced by Max Brannon & Sons Funeral Home - Calhoun in Calhoun, GA .

Published by Max Brannon & Sons Funeral Home - Calhoun on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
15
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Tennessee Georgia Memorial Park Cemetery
724 Hogan Road, Rossville, Georgia 30741
Funeral services provided by:
Max Brannon & Sons Funeral Home - Calhoun
