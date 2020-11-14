Menu
Rosa Newberry
1947 - 2020
BORN
March 1, 1947
DIED
November 8, 2020
Rosa Newberry's passing at the age of 73 on Sunday, November 08, 2020 has been publicly announced by Bobby Glover Mortuary in Perry, GA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Rosa in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Bobby Glover Mortuary website.

Published by Bobby Glover Mortuary on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
14
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Haynesville Baptist Church
344 Pitts Rd, Hawkinsville, Georgia 31036
Funeral services provided by:
Bobby Glover Mortuary
