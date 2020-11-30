Menu
Rosa Valoy
1917 - 2020
BORN
November 2, 1917
DIED
November 25, 2020
Rosa Valoy's passing at the age of 103 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by Harris Funeral Home in Reading, PA .

Published by Harris Funeral Home on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
29
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Harris Funeral Home
222 N Front Street, Reading, Pennsylvania 19601
Funeral services provided by:
Harris Funeral Home
