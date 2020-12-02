Menu
Rosa Vela
1928 - 2020
BORN
August 31, 1928
DIED
November 29, 2020
Rosa Vela's passing at the age of 92 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Webb-Sanders & Smith Funeral Home in Lindsay, CA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Webb-Sanders & Smith Funeral Home website.

Published by Webb-Sanders & Smith Funeral Home on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Webb Sanders & Smith Funeral Home
163 S. Mirage Ave., Lindsay, California 93247
Dec
8
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Lindsay Cemetery
639 S. Foothill Ave., Lindsay, California 93247
Funeral services provided by:
Webb-Sanders & Smith Funeral Home
