Rosalene Turnbough's passing at the age of 86 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 has been publicly announced by Britton-Bennett Funeral Home in Steelville, MO .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Rosalene in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Britton-Bennett Funeral Home website.
Published by Britton-Bennett Funeral Home on Nov. 14, 2020.
