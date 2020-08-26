On Saturday, August 22, 2020, Rosalia Herrera Martinez Ashley of Ogden, loving wife and mother of 11 children, passed away at the age of 90.



Rosalia was born January 20, 1930 in Los Brazos, NM to Theodosio and Bernardita Herrera. She married Horacio Martinez December 3, 1945, who passed away April 2, 1955 in a car accident leaving her with 7 children to raise. Rosalia then married Vaughn Ashley December 28, 1960.



Rose as she was known by was well-loved by so many. Despite her large family, Rosalia always made time for everyone. She and Vaughn provided support and love for the family and whomever came into their lives.



It would be wrong to say that Rosalia lost her battle because she never stopped fighting. No matter how sick she was, she was always determined. When anyone else would have broken, Rose stayed strong. Through her, we know what resilience and perseverance truly looks like. There was no quitting in Rose. Just because she is no longer here, it doesn't mean she lost her fight. Her joy for life and indomitable spirit kept her pushing through the pain.



Rose was a military wife and played the role of Mother and Father in a time when it wasn't common. Despite these struggles, she always provided a loving and warm home for family members and friends.



Rose loved family above all, but also welcomed anyone to her home. She shared her love with food such as beans, red and green chile, tortillas, tamales. She would feed the masses all the time. Her hands were rarely still, she loved gardening, camping, yard sales, canning, sewing, music, dancing in her kitchen. She especially loved her role as Granny Rose. She had a nurturing personality and always made people around her feel welcome.



Rose was also a longtime member of Saint Josephs Catholic Church. It was a very special place that was near and dear to her heart.



Rose is survived by her Husband Vaughn Ashley, Daughters Clorinda Perry, Diane Clemons, Barbara Alire (Steve), Gloria Martinez, Debbie Ashley (Donna), Lisa Nava, Teri Bell (David), Tami Ashley; Sons Rosendo Martinez (Lynne) and Raymond Martinez; Sister-In-Law Mary Herrera and many Grandchildren, Great grandchildren, Great Great grandchildren, Nieces, Nephews, Cousins, In-Laws and Friends.



She is preceded in death by her parents Father Theodosio and Mother Bernardita Herrera, Daughter Maria Valentina (Tina) Patterson, Sisters: Carmelita Lucero, Salome (Sally) Barrera, Lugarda Ursulita Valdez, Margarita Herrera and Brothers: Edumenio (Eddy) Herrera, Paul R. Herrera, Aurelio Jose Salazar, Jose E Theodosio (Junior) Herrera, Vicentico Herrera; Daughter-in-Law Orpha Martinez; Son-in-Laws Andrew Perry and Samuel Clemons.



We regret due to the current pandemic, a private service will be held graveside. We will be holding a virtual viewing online Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at 11:00 am and virtual graveside service at 12:00 pm, technology connection permitting. Please contact a family member if you wish to take part in the virtual viewing/service.



A large celebration of life to include all family and friends will be held at a future date.



In lieu of flowers please give to Catholic Community Food banks, to continue feeding those less fortunate as Rose would always do.



We would like to thank Mountain View Health Services for the care provided to Rose for the last three years.





Published by Aaron’s Mortuary and Crematory - Ogden from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.