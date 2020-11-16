Menu
Rosalia Golff
1953 - 2020
BORN
September 2, 1953
DIED
November 12, 2020
Rosalia Golff's passing at the age of 67 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 has been publicly announced by Dare's Funeral & Cremation Services in Elk River, MN .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Rosalia in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Dare's Funeral & Cremation Services website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Dare's Funeral & Cremation Services on Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
18
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Dare's Funeral & Cremation Services
805 Main Street NW, Elk River, Minnesota 55330
Nov
18
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Dare's Funeral & Cremation Services
805 Main Street NW, Elk River, Minnesota 55330
Funeral services provided by:
Dare's Funeral & Cremation Services
