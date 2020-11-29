Rosalie Brownell's passing at the age of 76 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by McGuire & Davies Funeral Home and Crematory - Monmouth in Monmouth, IL .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Rosalie in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the McGuire & Davies Funeral Home and Crematory - Monmouth website.