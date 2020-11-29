Menu
Rosalie Brownell
1944 - 2020
BORN
October 16, 1944
DIED
November 19, 2020
Rosalie Brownell's passing at the age of 76 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by McGuire & Davies Funeral Home and Crematory - Monmouth in Monmouth, IL .

Published by McGuire & Davies Funeral Home and Crematory - Monmouth on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Valhalla Cemetery
, St. Louis, Missouri
Nov
27
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Valhalla Cemetery
7600 St. Charles Rock Rd, St. Louis, Missouri 63133
Funeral services provided by:
McGuire & Davies Funeral Home and Crematory - Monmouth
