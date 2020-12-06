Rosalie Crappell's passing at the age of 76 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lafond-Ardoin Funeral Home in Opelousas, LA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Rosalie in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Lafond-Ardoin Funeral Home website.
Published by Lafond-Ardoin Funeral Home on Dec. 6, 2020.
