Rosalie Crappell
1944 - 2020
BORN
January 1, 1944
DIED
November 17, 2020
Rosalie Crappell's passing at the age of 76 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lafond-Ardoin Funeral Home in Opelousas, LA .

Published by Lafond-Ardoin Funeral Home on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
21
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Daughter's Residence
104 Derneville Lane, Arnaudville, Louisiana 70512
Funeral services provided by:
Lafond-Ardoin Funeral Home
