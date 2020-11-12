Menu
Rosalie Lewis
1939 - 2020
BORN
July 24, 1939
DIED
November 10, 2020
Rosalie Lewis's passing at the age of 81 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 has been publicly announced by Ralph F. Scott Funeral Home in Portsmouth, OH .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Ralph F. Scott Funeral Home website.

Published by Ralph F. Scott Funeral Home on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
RALPH F. SCOTT FUNERAL HOME
, Portsmouth, Ohio
Nov
13
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
RALPH F. SCOTT FUNERAL HOME
, Portsmouth, Ohio
Funeral services provided by:
Ralph F. Scott Funeral Home
