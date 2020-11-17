Mrs. Rosalie Riziti (née Kunsevich), of Monmouth Junction, NJ, passed away on Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020 at the age of 76. Rose Kunsevich Born on September 11th, 1944 in New Brunswick, NJ. She grew up as the second eldest of four and attended New Brunswick High School. In 1974, she met her soul mate and sweetheart, Janos Kovacs and together, raised two children, Dawn Riziti and John Riziti.



Rosalie is survived by her daughters, Dawn Riziti, Rose-Marie Pietrefesa, Robin Pietrefesa; her son, Nicholas Pietrefesa; her sister, Barbara LaGrace; her brother, William Kunsevich; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Janos Kovacs; her son, John Riziti; her daughter, Maria Pietrefesa; her parents, Bill and Rose; and her sister, Patricia Filkohazi.



A memorial service has been postponed due the COVID 19 pandemic. We expect to resume services some time in 2021 when it is safe for our family and friends to gather. At Rosalie's request, she will be cremated and placed in her family's plot in Saint Peters Cemetery. The family is grateful for the condolences but declines flowers and donations until we can schedule her memorial service.

Published by Legacy Remembers from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.