Rosalie R. (Ralph) Schade



Age 93 of Delmont, PA, passed away on September 19, 2020. Born on September 6, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Nellie (Duncan) Ralph and the wife of the late Robert Schade. Rosalie was a selfless, devoted wife, mother and nana. Throughout her life she continued to teach and positively influence everyone she met in a loving way. She is survived by her children, Deborah (David) Shushnar, and Mark (Beverly) Schade; grandchild, Marissa Schade. Along with her parents and husband she is also preceded in death by her sister, Jeannette Martin. Family and friends will be received on Thursday, September 24, 2020 from 11-1 PM at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL) 445 Beatty Road, Monroeville (412-856-4747), followed by a private family service. Due to the current health concerns there will be a limit of 25 people in the building at a time, and masks are required. Interment to follow at Church Hill Cemetery. The family would like to send a special thanks to the amazing caregivers at Redstone. Memorial contributions may be made to Redstone Hospice 126 Mathews St., Greensburg, PA 15601.

Published by Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville from Sep. 20 to Sep. 21, 2020.