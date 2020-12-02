Menu
Rosalind Amsden
1952 - 2020
BORN
November 19, 1952
DIED
November 28, 2020
Rosalind Amsden's passing at the age of 68 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Rossi and Son Funeral Home - Warren in Warren, OH .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Rossi and Son Funeral Home - Warren website.

Published by Rossi and Son Funeral Home - Warren on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel
1884 North Road NE, Warren, Ohio 44483
Funeral services provided by:
Rossi and Son Funeral Home - Warren
