Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Rosalinda Guerra
1943 - 2020
BORN
September 14, 1943
DIED
December 2, 2020
ABOUT
Catholic
Red Cross
Rosalinda Guerra's passing at the age of 77 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Joe Jackson North Funeral Chapels in Laredo, TX .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Rosalinda in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Joe Jackson North Funeral Chapels website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Joe Jackson North Funeral Chapels on Dec. 6, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
12
Mass of Christian Burial
9:00a.m.
Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church
2219 Galveston St., Laredo, Texas 78043
Funeral services provided by:
Joe Jackson North Funeral Chapels
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.