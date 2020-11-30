Menu
Rosalyn Bryant
1959 - 2020
BORN
July 20, 1959
DIED
November 19, 2020
Rosalyn Bryant's passing at the age of 61 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Macon in Macon, GA .

Published by Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Macon on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
24
Celebration of Life
12:00p.m.
Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Macon
3275 Pio Nono Avenue, Macon, GA 31206
Nov
24
Celebration of Life
12:00p.m.
Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services
3275 Pio Nono Avenue, Macon, Georgia 31206
Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Macon
As the days and weeks pass, and as we return to life's routine, may we continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Joyce Carter
Family
November 29, 2020
I love you so much. I will miss you and i will carry you in my heart every day.
Sonja Bryant
Sister
November 24, 2020
My deepest condolences to the family.
Juanita Roberts
Family
November 24, 2020
We love and miss you Aunt Roz!!!
There will never be another
"Sweet Polly"!!!
Rest On Rosie Rest On!!!
#BRYANT #FOE
Sparkal
Family
November 24, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Winfred Mattox
Friend
November 22, 2020
So sorry for your loss.. May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Linda Lott-Young
Acquaintance
November 22, 2020