Rosann Miller's passing at the age of 78 on Friday, December 04, 2020 has been publicly announced by Dimon Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc. in Tower City, PA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Rosann in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Dimon Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc. website.
Published by Dimon Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc. on Dec. 6, 2020.
