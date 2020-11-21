Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Rosaria Fernandes
1916 - 2020
BORN
March 23, 1916
DIED
November 19, 2020
Rosaria Fernandes's passing at the age of 104 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by Cabral Baylies Square-Lamoureux Funeral Home and Cremation Services in New Bedford, MA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Rosaria in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Cabral Baylies Square-Lamoureux Funeral Home and Cremation Services website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Cabral Baylies Square-Lamoureux Funeral Home and Cremation Services on Nov. 21, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Cabral Baylies Square-Lamoureux Funeral Home and Cremation Services
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.