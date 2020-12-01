Menu
Roscoe Hooten
1947 - 2020
BORN
August 23, 1947
DIED
November 29, 2020
Roscoe Hooten's passing at the age of 73 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Brown Funeral Home in Milltown, IN .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Brown Funeral Home website.

Published by Brown Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Marengo Christian Church
470 S. Cedar Street, Marengo, Indiana 47140
Dec
3
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Marengo Christian Church
470 S. Cedar Street, Marengo, Indiana 47140
Dec
3
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Marengo Christian Church
470 S. Cedar Street, Marengo, Indiana 47140
Brown Funeral Home
