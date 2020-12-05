Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Rose Anderson
1922 - 2020
BORN
November 3, 1922
DIED
December 1, 2020
ABOUT
Rose Of Lima
Rose Anderson's passing at the age of 98 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Sears-Middleton-Mathewson Funeral Home Inc in Syracuse, NY .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Rose in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Sears-Middleton-Mathewson Funeral Home Inc website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Sears-Middleton-Mathewson Funeral Home Inc on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Sears-Middleton-Mathewson Funeral Home Inc
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.