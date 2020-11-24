Menu
Rose Blake
1936 - 2020
BORN
September 10, 1936
DIED
November 15, 2020
ABOUT
Latter-Day Saints
The Church Of Jesus Christ
Rose Blake's passing at the age of 84 on Sunday, November 15, 2020 has been publicly announced by Hughes Mortuary in St. George, UT .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Rose in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Hughes Mortuary website.

Published by Hughes Mortuary on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
