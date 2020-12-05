Menu
Rose Brumbaugh
1937 - 2020
BORN
September 8, 1937
DIED
October 23, 2020
ABOUT
Catholic
Catholic Church
Rose Brumbaugh's passing at the age of 83 on Friday, October 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Jacobsen-Greenway Funeral Home in St. Paul, NE .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Jacobsen-Greenway Funeral Home website.

Published by Jacobsen-Greenway Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
30
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home
411 O Street, St. Paul, Nebraska 68873
Oct
30
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home
411 O Street, St. Paul, Nebraska 68873
Oct
31
Interment
11:30a.m.
Elmwood Cemetery
1/4 mile south Adams St. on Jackson St., St. Paul, Nebraska 68873
Funeral services provided by:
Jacobsen-Greenway Funeral Home
