Rose Bryner passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on September 16, 2020. Rose was born in Dover, Ohio, on May 26, 1933, to George and Mary Liegl who immigrated to Dover, Ohio, from Germany. Mary and George raised Rose, her two brothers, and two sisters on a farm, and taught them to be hard working, good people.



Rose moved to Pittsburgh after high school where she attended Robert Morris University to learn secretarial skills. While living in Pittsburgh, she often went to the German Club. It was there that she met the love of her life and future husband, Franz Bryner. The couple moved from Pittsburgh to Los Angeles and were married. They enjoyed attending Dodgers games and going to the beach. In 1971, the couple moved to Ogden, Utah, to enjoy the mountains and outdoor activities there.



Rose gained employment as a legal secretary for a patent attorney and enjoyed this job until she retired. She would often tell stories about all the many interesting inventions they patented over the years including the famous DeLorean Car featured in Back to the Future.



On March 8, 1972, the couple welcomed their only child and son Franz Jr. into the world. He was the apple of their eyes. Rose enjoyed the many family vacations they went on and really enjoyed the annual Summer trips she and Franz Jr. took every year to visit her family in Ohio. Rose welcomed Franz Jr.'s friends over to the house anytime and would often have them stay for dinner.



Rose was a devout Catholic who enjoyed opening St. Joseph Catholic Church for daily masses with Father Ken for many years. Rose also tried to help others less fortunate then herself through countless works of charity. She was strong in her faith. When she suffered a debilitating stroke in 2008, Rose would say "I wonder why this happened, oh well, I guess it's how God wants it."



Rose is survived by her Son Franz (Stephanie), her brothers John (Cathy) and George (Alberta) Liegl, and her sister Heidi Polen (Dean). She was preceded in death by her husband Franz, by her parents, and by her sister Mary Fondriest (Earl).



Funeral Mass will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, September 25, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 514 24th, Ogden, Utah, preceded by the Rosary at 2:30 p.m. A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, September 24, 2020, at Myers Ogden Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd. Interment will be held at Evergreen Memorial Park.





