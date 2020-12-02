Menu
Rose Discello
1925 - 2020
BORN
August 15, 1925
DIED
November 30, 2020
Rose Discello's passing at the age of 95 on Monday, November 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Giunta-Bertucci Funeral Home Inc. in Arnold, PA .

Published by Giunta-Bertucci Funeral Home Inc. on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Visitation
8:30a.m. - 9:00a.m.
Giunta-Bertucci Funeral Home Inc.
1509 Fifth Avenue, Arnold, Pennsylvania 15068
Funeral services provided by:
Giunta-Bertucci Funeral Home Inc.
