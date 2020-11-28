Rose Farias's passing at the age of 93 on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Oliveira Funeral Homes, Inc. - South Main Location in Fall River, MA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Rose in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Oliveira Funeral Homes, Inc. - South Main Location website.
Published by Oliveira Funeral Homes, Inc. - South Main Location on Nov. 28, 2020.
