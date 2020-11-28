Menu
Rose Farias
1927 - 2020
BORN
August 4, 1927
DIED
October 21, 2020
Rose Farias's passing at the age of 93 on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Oliveira Funeral Homes, Inc. - South Main Location in Fall River, MA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Rose in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Oliveira Funeral Homes, Inc. - South Main Location website.

Published by Oliveira Funeral Homes, Inc. - South Main Location on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
14
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Oliveira Funeral Homes
2064 South Main St, Fall River, Massachusetts 02724
Nov
14
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
Oliveira Funeral Homes
2064 South Main St, Fall River, Massachusetts 02724
Funeral services provided by:
Oliveira Funeral Homes, Inc. - South Main Location
Offering our sympathies during this time.
The Staff of Oliveira Funeral Homes
November 28, 2020