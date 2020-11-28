Menu
Rose Hansen
1935 - 2020
BORN
April 3, 1935
DIED
November 22, 2020
Rose Hansen's passing at the age of 85 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by A. Ripepi & Sons Funeral Homes in Middleburg Heights, OH .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the A. Ripepi & Sons Funeral Homes website.

Published by A. Ripepi & Sons Funeral Homes on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
29
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
A. Ripepi & Sons Funeral Homes
18149 Bagley Road, Middleburg Heights, OH 44130
Nov
29
Prayer Service
3:30p.m.
A. Ripepi & Sons Funeral Homes
18149 Bagley Road, Middleburg Heights, OH 44130
Nov
30
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
St. Maron Church
1245 Carnegie Avenue
Funeral services provided by:
A. Ripepi & Sons Funeral Homes
GUEST BOOK
Our sincere sympathy & condolences to Rose's family & friends. We were neighbors in Seven Hills and members in the Indian Guides with Fred & the boys for many years. May Our Lord grant Rose everlasting Peace & Happiness+++
Dennis, Lynda, Lisa, Dennis & David
DENNIS R FRANKO
Neighbor
November 27, 2020
a loved one
November 25, 2020