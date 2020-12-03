Menu
Rose Henderson
1944 - 2020
BORN
June 11, 1944
DIED
December 1, 2020
Rose Henderson's passing at the age of 76 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Cromes Funeral Home Inc in Sidney, OH .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 9:45a.m.
Cromes Funeral Home Inc
302 S. Main Ave., Sidney, OH 45365
Dec
5
Memorial Mass
10:00a.m.
Holy Angels Catholic Church
Dec
5
Interment
Glen Cemetery
, Port Jefferson, Ohio
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Kimberly Thayer
December 3, 2020