Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Rose Huss
1938 - 2020
BORN
November 30, 1938
DIED
November 6, 2020
ABOUT
Catholic
Rose Huss's passing at the age of 81 on Friday, November 06, 2020 has been publicly announced by Stauffer-Breznik Funeral Home in Ringtown, PA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Rose in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Stauffer-Breznik Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Stauffer-Breznik Funeral Home on Nov. 10, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
Divine Mercy Parish
West Cherry Street, Shenandoah, Pennsylvania
Funeral services provided by:
Stauffer-Breznik Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
So sorry for your loss . Prayers are with you and your family . Ron and Martha Lewis
November 10, 2020