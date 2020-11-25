Menu
Rose Knish
1933 - 2020
BORN
June 17, 1933
DIED
November 17, 2020
Rose Knish's passing at the age of 87 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by Russo's Hillside Chapels in Hillside, IL .

Published by Russo's Hillside Chapels on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Russo's Hillside Chapels
