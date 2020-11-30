Menu
Rose Koss
1928 - 2020
BORN
August 16, 1928
DIED
November 26, 2020
Rose Koss's passing at the age of 92 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home in Wickliffe, OH .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church
29850 Euclid Ave., Wickliffe, Ohio
Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home
Mom, you were the greatest! Thank you for always being there for us. Ours hearts are broken but the memories will live forever. You are finally back together with Dad We love you.
Joe Koss
Son
November 29, 2020
