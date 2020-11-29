Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Rose Leger
1925 - 2020
BORN
May 20, 1925
DIED
November 27, 2020
ABOUT
Catholic
Rose Leger's passing at the age of 95 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home in Baton Rouge, LA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Rose in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home on Nov. 29, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
1
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:30p.m.
Dec
1
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:30p.m.
Resthaven Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70816
Dec
1
Rosary
1:00p.m.
Dec
1
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Resthaven Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70816
Dec
1
Funeral service
1:30p.m.
Resthaven Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70816
Dec
1
Funeral service
1:30p.m.
Dec
1
Interment
Resthaven Gardens of Memory and Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Hwy., Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Funeral services provided by:
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.