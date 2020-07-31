Age 88, of Dormont, PA on Tuesday, July 28, 2020.
She was born on May 29, 1932 on the South Side of Pittsburgh to James Andrew Gildea and Armella Catherine Goldbach.
She attended St. Michael's Catholic schools and loved her brothers and sisters.
Mom met a handsome streetcar driver named Joe Romano and theirs was a true love story. They were married on her 22nd birthday, May 29, 1954. They raised their family of 4 children in Dormont, Robert, Ronald, Kim and J.R. They had many good memories of Dormont Pool, 4th of July fireworks, and South Park.
In the late 1970's, she worked for TCI Cable at the very beginning of the digital revolution.
They were wonderful grandparents to their 11 grandchildren: Angela, Leslie, Tami, Jennifer, Travis, Sarah, Andrew, Sofia, Julia, Majed and Nasser and 19 great-grandchildren.
They moved to Houston, PA in 2002, where she lovingly cared for Joe for many years after his stroke. After, dad's passing in 2011, mom stayed at Strabane Trails for several years.
In 2016, she moved to Salt Lake City and enjoyed seeing "her mountains" every day.
Rose Marie's family would like to thank the Nurses and aides at the Coventry for their tender care and the love and respect they showed for our mother. Also, the Hospice care team of Ronda and Angie. They were the angels that made her last few months on earth more comfortable.
She is survived by her children, Robert, Ronald (Suzanne), Kimberly (Steven) Day, and Joseph Robert (Natherah); siblings, Sister Theresine Gildea (GDP), Armella (Jeff) Rowe; and nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband, parents, and siblings, James (Linda) Gildea, Robert Gildea, Ruth (Harry) Shissler, Lucille (Eugene) Settelmaier, and baby sister Kathleen.
Family and friends are welcome on Friday from 6-8 p.m. at Beinhauer Funeral Home, 2828 Washington Rd., McMurray (724-941-3211), where a blessing service will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. Please add tributes at beinhauer.com
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Mission at Immaculate Conception Church, PO Box 1705, Clinton, NC 28329.
Published by Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes from Jul. 31 to Aug. 1, 2020.