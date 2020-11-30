Menu
Rose Meola
1926 - 2020
BORN
March 27, 1926
DIED
November 24, 2020
Rose Meola's passing at the age of 94 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Rossi Funeral Home in Canton, OH .

Published by Rossi Funeral Home on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Rossi Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Dearest Linda and family,
Your parents, "Aunt" Rosie and "Uncle" Frankie were are large part of my younger life as were you. My heart hurts for your sorrow. Bless you all!
Cousin JoAnn
JoAnn Ingram
November 28, 2020
Linda & Family, Our thoughts & prayers at this difficult time. Would always enjoy seeing your mom at Bethany. Sitting with Mary & Reni. God Bless! Gina Buonocore
Gina Buonocore
Acquaintance
November 28, 2020
I offer my sincerest sympathy on the passing of Rose during this difficult time. She was such an accomplished woman and outstanding wife, mother, grandmother, and friend.
I’m sure she will be truly missed. May she enjoy her well-deserved eternal peace.
Mary Margaret Spear
Friend
November 28, 2020
Dear Linda and family,
Please accept my deepest sympathy for the loss of your mother. She truly
was a very special person and I remember her well.
Barbara (Cebula)Kelley
Friend
November 28, 2020
'The branch is broken,
Leaves have fallen to the earth,
But the root lives on.'

Keeping your family in prayer.
Deborah Murphy, Bethany Activities
Deborah Murphy
November 28, 2020
DEAR LINDA, FRANK AND FAMILY,


OUR DEEPEST SYMPATHY AT THIS VERY DIFFICULT TIME.

YOUR MOTHER SOUNDED VERY SPECIAL.

SINCERELY,


BOB AND CINDY DEMUESY
BOB AND CINDY DEMUESY
Friend
November 28, 2020