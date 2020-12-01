Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Rose Minor
1928 - 2020
BORN
November 21, 1928
DIED
November 25, 2020
Rose Minor's passing at the age of 92 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by Donovan Funeral Home in Tallmadge, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Rose in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Donovan Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Donovan Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Donovan Funeral Home
17 Southwest Avenue, Tallmadge, OH 44278
Dec
3
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Donovan Funeral Home
17 Southwest Avenue, Tallmadge, OH 44278
Funeral services provided by:
Donovan Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
Our deepest sympathies on the loss of your mother and grandmother. We have many fond memories of Rose and Mose and so many grandchildren in the woods behind our houses.
Tom and Sharon Cargill
Neighbor
November 30, 2020
We appreciate you trusting us with the care of your loved one at this difficult time.
The Staff of Donovan Funeral Home
December 1, 2020