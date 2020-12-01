Rose Minor's passing at the age of 92 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by Donovan Funeral Home in Tallmadge, OH .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Rose in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Donovan Funeral Home website.
Published by Donovan Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.