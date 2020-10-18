Menu
Rose M. Salamon
1918 - 2020
BORN
August 13, 1918
DIED
October 17, 2020
SALAMON, Rose M. (Chemento)

Age 102, of Houston, PA; passed away peacefully with family by her side on Saturday, October 17, 2020. Rose was the beloved wife of the late Joseph M. "Padu" Salamon; loving mom "Rosie" of Charles (Janice) LaBelle, Darlene (Jim) Stack, and Phyllis (Ed) Simonini; grandma Rosie of Todd, Kristin, Brandon, Ryan, Toni Lynn and Kylie; great-grandmother of Scott, Matthew, Zasu, Stella, Sicily, Santino, and Alessi; sister of James Chemento and the late Chester, John, and Connie. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

All services private. Arrangements entrusted to BEINHAUER, 2828 Washington Road, McMurray, 412-941-3211.
