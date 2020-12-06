Rose Sobczak's passing at the age of 88 on Monday, November 09, 2020 has been publicly announced by Sunset Options Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Oak Creek, WI .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Rose in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Sunset Options Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. website.
Published by Sunset Options Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. on Dec. 6, 2020.
