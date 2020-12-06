Menu
Rose Zeranski
1920 - 2020
BORN
July 28, 1920
DIED
December 3, 2020
ABOUT
Army
Catholic
Rose Zeranski's passing at the age of 100 on Thursday, December 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by McMullen Funeral Home - Columbus in Columbus, GA .

Published by McMullen Funeral Home - Columbus on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
6
Visitation
McMullen Funeral Home - Columbus
3874 Gentian Blvd. , Columbus, GA 31907
Dec
6
Rosary
3:00p.m.
McMullen Funeral Home - Columbus
3874 Gentian Blvd. , Columbus, GA 31907
Dec
7
Mass of Christian Burial
11:30a.m.
St. Anne Catholic Church
, Columbus, Georgia
Meghan Zeranski
December 6, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The McMullen Family and the Staff of McMullen Funeral Home
December 6, 2020