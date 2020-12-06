Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Roseann Hitchings
1948 - 2020
BORN
December 12, 1948
DIED
November 11, 2020
Roseann Hitchings's passing at the age of 71 on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 has been publicly announced by Schlup-Pucak Funeral Home in Akron, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Roseann in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Schlup-Pucak Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Schlup-Pucak Funeral Home on Dec. 6, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Schlup-Pucak Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff & Families of Schlup-Pucak Funeral Home
December 6, 2020