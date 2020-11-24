Menu
Rosella Guilliams
1953 - 2020
BORN
July 21, 1953
DIED
November 21, 2020
Rosella Guilliams's passing at the age of 67 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens in Covington, KY .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens website.

Published by Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
25
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Mission Church of God
7851 Tanners Lane, Florence, Kentucky 41042
Nov
25
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Mission Church of God
7851 Tanners Lane, Florence, Kentucky 41042
Funeral services provided by:
Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
