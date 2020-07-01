Roselyn Tanner Christensen
1927 ~ 2020
On the morning of June 26, 2020 our good Mother left us for greater places and new adventures. Roselyn Tanner Christensen was born on Valentine's Day 1927 to Henry S. Tanner and Columbia Richards Tanner. She is the youngest daughter and next to last child in a large family that has spanned many decades. When Roselyn was only eight years old, her mother was widowed but through the generosity of her older siblings, she was trained in dance, voice and music. She was often able to get out of household chores by practicing the piano... a trick that didn't work when we tried it on her.
Roselyn was raised on the West Side of Salt Lake City and decided in kindergarten that she was going to marry Robert J. Christensen who was two years older and lived up the street. She worked for the Bamberger Railroad during WWII and not long after Dad returned from the war in Europe, they were married in the Salt Lake Temple, on June 4, 1946. They lived an almost penniless life as they got Dad through Dental school in Chicago and upon returning, chose the Tanner Clinic in "a nice little town" to set up his Dental practice and raise their family.
She was always in demand as a speaker and spent many hours traveling and delivering her humorous and helpful insights into family and marriage. In 1994 she was named Utah Mother of the Year and spent even more time traveling the state and speaking on the importance of Motherhood.
Roselyn worked as one of Dad's dental assistants for many years. She felt compassion for their patients and many times when they seemed in duress, she would tickle their arms to make them feel better as Dad drilled away.
Roselyn's mother, who we called Nanny, lived with us for 22 years. Mom loved her, took care of her, and showed us by example how to treat aged parents. Our sister Kathy and her husband Gary returned that love and nursed our Mom through her last days with love and kindness.
Roselyn has a deep testimony of the Savior and His restored Church, and was always faithful and devoted in her Church callings. She always served in ways well beyond what she was called to do.
Our Mom and Dad spent a lot of time laughing together. They were wonderful parents. We treasure the time we had with them.
Roselyn is survived by her ten children; Robert (Wendy), Daniel (Janice), John (LeeAnn), T.C. / Tom (Katy), Rebecca, Julie (Steve) Peterson, David (Leslie), Steven (Jill), Kathryn (Gary) Pierce, Joseph (Teresa), 35 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren and her brother, David S. Tanner. She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, siblings, son-in-law Bert Lund, and two grandchildren, Sayler Christensen and Benjamin Lund.
Due to the pandemic, a drive-through viewing will be held on Sunday, July 5, 2020 from 5 to 8 pm. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Rd., Layton, Utah. A family funeral service will be held. For all others, the service will be streamed at www.lindquistmortuary.com
at the bottom of Roselyn's obituary page Monday, July 6, at 11 a.m. The link will also remain active for later viewing.
