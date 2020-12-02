Menu
Rosemarie Bates
1951 - 2020
BORN
April 10, 1951
DIED
November 26, 2020
Rosemarie Bates's passing at the age of 69 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Nowak Funeral & Cremation Services - Springfield in Springfield, MA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Nowak Funeral & Cremation Services - Springfield website.

Published by Nowak Funeral & Cremation Services - Springfield on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
1
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Nowak Funeral & Cremation Services
15 Ludlow Avenue, Springfield, Massachusetts 01151
Dec
2
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
Our Lady of Fatima Church
438 Windsor Street, Ludlow, Massachusetts 01056
Funeral services provided by:
Nowak Funeral & Cremation Services - Springfield
