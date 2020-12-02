Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Rosemarie Sadenwater
1929 - 2020
BORN
May 4, 1929
DIED
November 28, 2020
ABOUT
V.F.W.
Rosemarie Sadenwater's passing at the age of 91 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home in Joliet, IL .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Rosemarie in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home website.

Published by Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home on Dec. 2, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
1
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home
1500 Black Road, Joliet, IL 60435
Dec
1
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home
1500 Black Road, Joliet, Illinois 60435
Dec
1
Interment
Woodlawn Memorial Park
Dec
1
Graveside service
1:30p.m.
Woodlawn Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by:
Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Rest in peace Aunt Rose.
Greg J Sopko
Family
December 1, 2020