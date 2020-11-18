Menu
Rosemary Engel
1933 - 2020
BORN
October 21, 1933
DIED
November 15, 2020
Rosemary Engel's passing at the age of 87 on Sunday, November 15, 2020 has been publicly announced by Brettschneider-Trettin-Nickel Funeral Chapel in Appleton, WI .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Brettschneider-Trettin-Nickel Funeral Chapel website.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Brettschneider-Trettin-Nickel Funeral Chapel
606 North Oneida St., Appleton, WI 54911
Nov
20
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Brettschneider-Trettin-Nickel Funeral Chapel
606 N Oneida St, Appleton, Wisconsin
Nov
20
Burial
1:00p.m.
Highland Memorial Park
, Appleton, Wisconsin
