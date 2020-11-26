Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Rosemary Farnon
1948 - 2020
BORN
September 25, 1948
DIED
October 11, 2020
Rosemary Farnon's passing at the age of 72 on Sunday, October 11, 2020 has been publicly announced by T.J. Fluehr Funeral Home in Philadelphia, PA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Rosemary in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the T.J. Fluehr Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by T.J. Fluehr Funeral Home on Nov. 26, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
17
Viewing
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Our Lady of Calvary Church
11024 Knights Road, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19154
Oct
17
Funeral Mass
10:30a.m.
Our Lady of Calvary Church
11024 Knights Road, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19154
Funeral services provided by:
T.J. Fluehr Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.